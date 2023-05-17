Monday night the Hopkins County Central softball season came to a end in the first round of the District Tournament against Caldwell County.
The Lady Storm had two hits in the game from Amelia Johnson and Brinkley Armstrong.
The Lady Tigers scored one run in the first inning, one in the third, five in the fifth, and three in the sixth to take the 10-0 win over the Lady Storm.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm allowing eight hits, 10 runs, four Walks, and two strikeouts over five innings. Lady Storm Braylee Marsh came in for relief out of the bullpen.
TB: A. Johnson1, B. Armstrong 1 HBP: A. Blanchard 2 E. A. Blanchard, J.Harris
