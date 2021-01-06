Austin, Shelby, 83, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Davenport, Larry, 66, died Sunday. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Day Jr., Charles, 90, died Saturday. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dockery Sr., Danny, 73, died Dec. 14. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday at 2412 W. Ninth St., Owensboro.
Fox, Crystal, 36, died Dec. 30. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Goforth, James, 82, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapeland. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Huff, Betty, 73, died Friday. Livestreaming service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Matthews, Charles, 63, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Boling Chapel Cemetery, Hancock County. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Roby, Ellen, 92, died Saturday. Livestreaming Mass service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com. Burial: St. William Cemetery.
