It is the middle of summer so it is a great time to talk swimming.
I have often said that swimming is the greatest single participant sport. The reason I say this is it is a sport that will truly last you for a lifetime.
Unfortunately for most swimmers it is not a sport that you see many people attend the swim meets. This is in part because we don’t have venues set up to allow attendance.
Another reason there is low attendance at swim meets is we often do not have scoreboards, names of swimmers, or public address systems enough to keep spectators involved in the sport.
Notwithstanding such background in swimming, one of the greatest swimmers to ever grace the pools in Hopkins County who did perform in front of some large crowds in her career is Mary Katherine Kington.
Mary Katherine Kington (now Nelson) will be inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, August 25, 2023 as part of the festivities when the Maroon football team hosts Caldwell County.
By the time Kington graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins in 2009 she had left an impressive mark on Lady Maroon swimming.
In the 2007 season which was her sophomore season, she was part of a dynamic foursome that won the Regional championships in both the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relays.
Kington teamed up with Carli Whittington, Ellen Whittington and Claire Dorris to win both relays at the Regional level in Owensboro.
I have often said that winning the Regional in Kington’s era was different than it was in earlier eras or in today’s era.
When Kington won the Regional, she had to beat basically every school and swimmer west of Interstate 65. The Hardin County schools were no longer in the Region as they had been in earlier eras.
However, Warren County and Daviess County Schools, who were the swimming powerhouses in the early part of the century, were Kington’s main competition which she defeated.
In Kington’s junior year of 2008 she was the Regional champ in the 100 breaststroke.
On the relay scene she teamed up with the Whittington sisters and Kathleen Ewing to win the Regional championship in the 200 free relay and teamed up with the Whittington’s and Rachel Dorris to be the Regional runner up in the 200 medley relay.
In Kington’s senior year she repeated as the 100 breaststroke Regional champion.
She also came back to be a Regional champion on two relay teams. She was on the 200 freestyle relay team with the Whittington sisters and Ewing and the 200 medley relay with the Whittington sisters and Rachel Dorris.
Kington was also one of those great all-around athletes as she lettered and was on the tennis team for four seasons.
She went on to the University of Kentucky to obtain a bachelor’s degree in finance and she graduated in 2013.
She then graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2016 and was Order of the Coif which is a prestigious award only given to the top 10% of her class.
Today she is a partner in Nyemaster Goode, PC in Des Moines, Iowa. It is Iowa’s largest law firm and she works in the Corporate Department primarily in commercial mortgage lending.
Kington swam in the winter for the Lady Maroon swim team. She also was an Evansville Country Club and South Central Conference summer swim champion when she was swimming for the Madisonville Country Club Sharks.
Unfortunately, Madisonville Country Club no longer has a swim team which provided entertainment for many youth in our community. The interesting part to Kington’s summer swim circuit was she swam against Oak Meadows Country Club. One of the swimmers for Oak Meadows Country Club at that time was Lucas Nelson who went on to swim at Mater Dei High School and is now married to Kington.
The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, who was born in July, 2022.
