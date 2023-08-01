Q: In our day of fake-news and so much falsehood spread over social media, how can I be sure of it when people say, “Christ will return?”
A: While Jesus Christ lived among us, He warned of deceptive teachers. “For false Christs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and miracles to deceive even the elect—if that were possible. See, I have told you ahead of time” (Mt. 24:23-25). If someone tells you he knows the time of Christ’s return, refuse to give him a hearing.
The Bible emphatically teaches Christ is going to come back to earth. Christ openly declared, “For as lightning that comes from the east is visible even in the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man (a term Christ use for Himself)” (Mt. 24:27). While we will not be privy to any advance warning, Christ is coming back and when He does returns, everyone will know it.
An important question to ask yourself is: “If Christ returned today, would I be ready?” If your answer is “No,” here is what you need to do. Through a prayer, express your repentance of sin and confess your faith in Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord. Share your decision with a pastor or a committed Christian friend. Then, get involved in a church that teaches and preaches the Bible.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.