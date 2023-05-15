Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted Evansville Harrison Friday night at Elmer Kelley Stadium. Despite leading by one halfway through the contest, the Warriors managed on extra inning comeback to upset the Maroons in extra innings.
Harrison took a 1-0 lead in the first, the extended that to 2-0 in the top of the second. In the bottom half of the second, C. Gibson drove in Lane Faulk to get Madisonville on the board at 2-1.
Evansville Harrison put another run up in the third but the Maroons answered back in the bottom half, scoring a pair off the bats of Evan Lear and AJ Hogart to tie the game 3-3.
The Maroons took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after a wild pitch scored Gabriel Ellis for a Maroon 4-3 lead.
Evansville Harrison tied the game back up in the top of the fifth after L. Thomas hit a solo homerun off of Maroon Pitcher Evan Lear to even the score at 4-4.
The game remained tied through the seventh inning.
Evansville Harrison added three more runs in the top of the eighth to go on top 7-4 headed into the bottom half. Although the Maroons managed another run in the eighth inning off the bat of C. Gibson, it wasn’t enough and Madisonville took a hard 7-5 loss.
Erric Farmer took the loss for the Maroons surrendering three runs, two hits, striking out four over three innings.
2B: E. Lear TB: C. Gibson 3, AJ Hogart 2, E. Lear 2, C. Gibson 1, X. Martin 1, T. Bess 1, E. Farmer 1 HBP: L. Faulk SB: G. Ellis 2, X. Martin, E. Farmer E: L. Faulk
Madisonville played Dawson Springs last night in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament.
