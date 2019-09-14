104 years young

Viola Rich celebrated her 104th birthday a day early on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville. Joining her were her granddaughter and 31 of their friends and family. She said that she is grateful to be celebrating another year and prays that everyone will be attending her 105th birthday in 2020.
