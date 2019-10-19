Davis assumes newrole at First United
Theresa Davis has recently been named vice president/loan relationship manager at First United Bank. Her duties will include developing and maintaining relationships with customers throughout the lending process, making sure their needs are met. She will also assist senior lenders in managing their loan portfolios.
President and CEO Jason Hawkins believes Davis is the perfect choice.
"Theresa has been an integral part of the lending department for years and already has a great rapport with many of our commercial clients," he said. "Her commitment to the bank and the community is evidenced daily in her interactions with customers and co-workers."
Davis has been with First United Bank for 17 years, serving in various positions, including loan assistant and senior loan processor. She is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Hopkins County and serves on the board of the Hopkins County Humane Society. Davis lives in Madisonville with her husband, Reid, and son, Braydon.
'Legal filings' focus ofentrepreneur event
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation has announced that "legal filings" will be the focus of its next Entrepreneur Happy Hour, a drop-in event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Kentucky Innovation Station on West Arch Street. The event is free and open for current and future entrepreneurs and other business leaders, and no reservation is required. Drinks and appetizers will be served.
Local human resource professionals Amy Keith, Bruce West and Lorie Oglesby will be present to help answer HR questions that entrepreneurs might have about their business.
Whether you have questions about hiring, promotion and teamwork, or training and compliance, you are invited to attend to network with others and get those questions answered while you are there.
"Our entrepreneur happy hours are designed as casual opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals and walk away with concrete benefits and progress for their businesses," said Ray Hagerman, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development president. "The Oct. 24 event is a great chance for entrepreneurs to speak with local HR professionals about their small businesses."
Baptist Health MedicalGroup welcomes Dr. Denny
Marty Denny, M.D., joined Baptist Health Medical Group Heart and Vascular Center earlier this month. Denny earned a medical degree from Indiana University. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville, where he also completed a cardiology fellowship and served as chief fellow. He is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.