Stephen Durham, of Cole & Durham Insurance, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors, a leading national insurance professional organization.
Durham was awarded a certificate marking more than 25 years of leadership as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training.
Durham’s support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and customer satisfaction, according to the society’s president.
“Your clients, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole continue to benefit from such dedication,” said William J. Hold, CIC president.
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.