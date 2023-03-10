Changes are coming to The Messenger, changes designed to put the newspaper on a more secure financial footing. More about the finances later. First, let me tell you about what’s happening.

Beginning next week, The Messenger will be published three days a week instead of five. Those days will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Subscribers will continue to get their papers in the mail and they will be available as usual on newsstands and in stores. In this, The Messenger is late to a trend that began in the early 2000s, picked up during the financial crisis of 2008 and then again when COVID-19 hit in 2020. We can no longer buck the trend.

