I want to start by saying thank you.
Thank you for being a good neighbor. Thank you for being a good citizen. Thank you for all you are doing at this time to support our community. Although this is a difficult time full of unknowns, it is also a time in which we are joining together to support each other in such an incredible way.
The acts of kindness that we see from this community are remarkable and truly inspiring. And I stand in awe of each of you choosing positivity in the midst of this challenge.
As a small business owner, I understand the hardships that many of you are facing at this time. But please know, we are going to get through this. You are not alone, we are in this together. And although many changes have been made during this time; we have incredible businesses that have rolled up their sleeves and created innovative ways to continue serving our community.
Please support our local businesses in these endeavors. Madisonville and Hopkins County are extremely resilient, and we will make it to the other side of this. The definition of a community is a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals. And each of you is truly embodying the definition of what a community means. And because of that, our community will get through this together.
I want to make you aware of some of the changes The City of Madisonville has made on the advisement of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. At the close of business on March 17, all City of Madisonville Government buildings were closed to any-and-all outside foot traffic. Buildings will be open only for necessary personnel. The City of Madisonville will continue to serve you in several ways:
Madisonville Utilities offers dropbox, additional drive-thru lanes, business by phone with a clerk or automated system, and online service. Fees for utilizing these services will be waived after March 23.
Public Works will continue running all trash routes as usual. Recycle services will be suspended at this time, to resume when safe to do so.
Madisonville Police and Madisonville Fire Department are taking steps to reduce unnecessary contact, but will continue responding to calls for service as usual.
Parks will continue operating with precautionary measures that have been put in place.
The City of Madisonville appreciates the patience and understanding during this trying time. Please know that our mission is to provide excellent service to our community while keeping our employees healthy and safe.
