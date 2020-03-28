Over the last few weeks life in America as well as around the world has drastically changed. We are physically distanced from our favorite people, places and activities.
To make matters worse many have lost their jobs and are having financial difficulties. And from the looks of things it isn’t going to get better any time soon. We know that our response to this pandemic will save lives in the future and will indeed determine the outcome.
Although the numbers vary, experts in infectious diseases tell us that aggressive social distancing along with wide spread testing for Covid-19, may reduce it’s spread from around nine million people to just over 500,000. It can also reduce deaths from almost a million to just around 50,000.
Despite what Donald Trump says, closing schools and restaurants for a couple of weeks and the problem will be solved and we can go back to our normal lifestyle is not going to happen. Many still don’t realize just how long we are in this for. This virus is going to be circulating perhaps for a year or two until a vaccine is developed or we develop a collective immunity. But for now we are in it for a long haul. So our response to this crisis is what’s going to determine the outcome.
Biologists and zoologists have been warning us that changes in human behavior must take place. The destruction of natural habitat, along with the large number of people on Earth, has enabled diseases to cross from animals into the human population and spread rapidly. Many viruses that have been seen in animals have crossed into humans suggesting that we need to completely rethink how we treat our planet.
Bats harbor many pathogens. They are the only mammals that can fly, but it requires a tremendous amount of energy which has caused them to evolve and develop a high body temperature. In response, this virus has evolved to withstand the higher temperature. This is a problem for humans because fever is our body’s defense against viruses and other disease causing bacteria.
Historically diseases have spread from animals to humans But until recently that person would have recovered or died before they had contact with other humans. Now, because of air travel you can be in a remote part of the world one day, and then be in a city like New York the next day.
Because of HIV, SARS, MERS, Avian Flu, Mad Cow Disease and other recent diseases which are believed to have been transferred from animals to humans, we have had enough warning to understand that we need to change our behavior toward other species that share our planet.
But perhaps the pandemic caused by Covid 19 is our first indisputable sign that the exploitation of animals can create an environment where diseases are passed from animals to humans.
Ultimately, although many lives will be lost, we will overcome this virus. So that this doesn’t happen again, we must learn the lesson that’s being taught. We can’t do without this planet.
But this planet can do without us. The way that we interact with the Earth and other species that share it with us has permanent and serious repercussions to the human population.
Maya El is the Author of “The Book of Angels: Twin Flames Rising” available on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble. She can be reached for comment at Mayael.info@gmail.com.
