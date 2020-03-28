President Trump signed a coronavirus economic stimulus bill Friday, after the House approved it by voice vote. Western Kentucky’s congressman figuratively held his nose as he did.
“It’s 100% deficit spending,” Rep. James Comer said. He joined a Paducah doctor for a Thursday conference call about many aspects of COVID-19.
In remarks on the House floor Friday, Comer said his vote for the bill is “in support of the medical personnel on the frontlines of this current crisis.” But he added it’s flawed in some ways.
“It makes me sick to have that in the bill,” Comer said of a $25 million appropriation for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. “But you have to give and take.”
While some conservatives have blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for that line item, President Trump said Wednesday that he approved it because he supports the arts.
Politico reported the bill also includes language about sunscreen ingredients, which will benefit a L’Oreal plant in northern Kentucky.
A northern Kentucky lawmaker opposed the $2 trillion bill so much that he demanded a roll-call vote on it. Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on Twitter that it would add $17,000 per person to the national debt. Massie’s motion died for lack of a second, but it led Trump to call him a “third rate grandstander.”
Comer also faulted Gov. Andy Beshear during the conference call for his order to stop elective medical procedures. He said that’s hurting rural hospitals.
“Some hospitals haven’t seen a single person because of the coronavirus,” Comer said. He added those procedures “are what they do to keep the doors open, to make payroll.”
Beshear has said he made the move to ensure hospitals and staffs are fully ready to help COVID-19 cases. As of Friday night, that number totaled 302 statewide.
Kentucky legislators sent the governor their own coronavirus bill this week. A state lawmaker representing Hopkins County said Friday that it changes rules, but doesn’t provide people with money directly.
“It removes the waiting period” for unemployment insurance, State Rep. Jim Gooch Jr. said. Currently, the wait is seven days. “People need money in their hands quickly.
Gooch added that employers will not have an increase in their unemployment tax premiums under the bill.
Gooch has his own gripes with the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. He fears the shutdown of small retail businesses is driving more people to supers such as Walmart, and could lead to more people developing the virus.
“Physical therapy and occupational therapy are made essential health care” under the bill, Gooch added. That means they could become exempt from the Beshear shutdown. Gooch explained if people don’t receive needed therapy, “there could be permanent damage.”
Gooch realizes some of the tightening by Beshear is necessary to contain the coronavirus. But he wonders if a bad precedent is being set.
“Every day we’re giving up some of our rights and liberties,” Gooch said. “We need to have a conversation in our country after this is over. How far do we have to go?”
If the restrictions don’t harm the U.S. in the long term, Comer fears a series of huge coronavirus relief bills might.
“If you can’t balance the budget during good times, how can you balance the budget during bad times?” Comer said.
