YAA Director Mike Duncan announced Tuesday morning that the West Kentucky Archery Complex and the YAA will be shutting down for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s no definite timeline yet,” Duncan said. “The archery complex is closed mainly due to the schools being shut down, so if I had to guess it’ll probably be at least three weeks until it opens back up.”
Duncan said that there will be no practices or events at the archery complex until it is reopened. The same is true for the YAA, but the fields are still open to the public.
“There’s going to be no organized practices on the fields,” Duncan said. “But if players want an open area to practice on their own, the fields will be open for that.”
Signups for the summer YAA leagues are still going on, according to Duncan.
“This weekend is the last weekend for signups,” Duncan said. “However there’s a chance that we may still take signups after this weekend.”
