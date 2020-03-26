All right, let’s get one thing straight. Gov. Andy Beshear is Kentucky’s. Y’all can calm down and stop trying to trade us for him.
It’s not going to happen.
You see, Beshear has been very popular with his response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state. And it makes sense that other people would want him. After all, who wouldn’t want a governor who has socks with his face on them?
We’ve got our own Mr. Rogers as our governor, and we’re not going to give him up. We’ve got someone who tells us that we’re going to make it through the coronavirus pandemic and come out of it strong. He’s got the state tuning in every afternoon at 5 p.m. like his very own Fireside Chat, just without the fire.
But some of y’all think you can just come in and try to trade us for him? Haven’t you heard? Sports are canceled. No trades.
Still, maybe we can entertain some of them — for fun. You’ll find these in the wonderful “andy beshear memes for social distancing teens” Facebook group.
Maryland came in with this enticing bit
“Maryland will offer the second leg of the Triple Crown (Pimlico), the great Cal Ripken, and a bushel of steamed crabs in Old Bay for Andy Beshear”
So, you want to give us the Preakness? That would be pretty impressive if we didn’t have the first and best leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby.
Kelly Crew Rizzo
Seriously?: One person tests positive for COVID-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party,’ Beshear says
From Georgia
“Georgia Here. We’ll Give You Coca-Cola, Paula Dean, Tybee Island, Jason Aldean, and Your Choice of UGA Football or Atlanta Braves. We’re Willing to Trade Anything at this Point.”
Georgia, I’m sorry but Paula Dean is not the bargaining chip you think she is. And you want to give us UGA or the Braves? We’d prefer a team that doesn’t choke in the playoffs.
Johny Jo Mosley-King
From Texas
“Texas has an offer for @AndyBeshearKY. We’ll trade Matthew McConaughey, the University of Texas football team, and a case of Dr. Pepper for Governor Andy. #TeamKentucky #KentuckyForever #HealthyAtHome”
Texas, you think that a case of Dr Pepper is enough? A real Texan would know there is no period after Dr. But throw in some kolaches and we’ll talk. (We won’t.)
(P.S. For those who’ve never had a kolache, I’m so sorry.)
Katie B. Lever
From North Carolina
It pains me to write what North Carolina offered, but here it is
“Offer from NC. You can have it all, the beaches, the mountains, the lakes, hell I’ll even throw in duke and the tar heels as well as NC BBQ. All I want is some damn Cheese Coneys!”
North Carolina? Oh, honey, what are you doing offering us Duke or UNC? You do know what state this is?
Joshua Todd Nugent
The must-have for coronavirus season: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear socks
Even Florida got into the game
“Florida is offering Tom Brady, 3 NFL teams, 2 NHL hockey teams, & Walt Disney World.
“Amended-add Universal, all the beaches, stone crabs, spring training (twins, Yankees, Braves, Red Sox, Mets) and key lime pie. FINE, we’ll keep Brady.”
Florida, I’m sorry, but we’re doing just fine without your teams. And we appreciate y’all keeping Tom Brady. Still, it’s a no from us.
Bekah Rubio
Indiana
Honestly, I just couldn’t find the first post where y’all offered to trade and started all this. You came back with a stronger case here:
“Since our first offer was rejected the Delegates from Indiana now would like to offer the Jackson 5, all of our soybeans and limestone and Santa Claus for Andy Beshear.”
But still. No. Hard pass.
Kelly Hill
Y’all keep trying though. Whatever gets you through this. As Beshear would say, “We’re all in this together.”
