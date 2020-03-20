Dawson Springs teachers, staff and students gathered together Thursday night in a virtual setting.
First-grade instructional aide Sydney Menser, who is also a college student, organized the meeting as a way to see each other and to teach the students and teachers about Zoom, a video conference call application.
“... We just haven’t been able to see our students and I wanted to see them,” Menser said. She added that it is a cool, new way for Dawson Springs people to communicate.
After having school called off to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) starting Monday, students have been working at their homes with help from parents, guardians, older siblings or other relatives or loved ones. Teachers have been communicating around the clock with adults connected to the students.
But what’s been missing is communication between the teachers and students themselves.
Some teachers took to Facebook, YouTube or various classroom applications to connect directly to the students.
Preschool teacher Kammie King has made a video each day to help students and parents complete the nontraditional instructional materials sent home with the students. Dawson Springs Independent Schools is one of several districts to apply for an emergency waiver to use the NTI days so the days away from the classroom won’t have to be made up later.
In King’s video, she greets the students and introduces a letter of the day. She practices the letter’s sound and shape. King also gives any additional instructions the parents need to know.
Second-grade teacher Lauren Hibbs reads a chapter a day of “Charlotte’s Web” on Facebook. Her homeroom class has been reading the book.
Shelby Johnson, a third-grade teacher, has read two books so far on her channel on YouTube.
Older students use Snapchat or text messaging for group chats with classmates and teachers.
Kim Menser, a middle school science teacher, said teachers are available to speak to the kids at any time of day through many apps, such as Remind, Google Classroom, Messenger and email.
“I don’t mind actually,” she said. “(I) miss the kids so much.”
Ashley McKnight, a special education teacher, took a video of a grocery shopping trip she took with aide Jackie Gordon. She sent the video to the students, who would post the amount of money spent on specific items.
McKnight is also part of a group of staff members who have been delivering meals to students in the district. She is a bus driver and breakfasts and lunches are delivered each school day to students at their bus stops. The sack meals are prepared by cafeteria staff at the school. Administrators ride the bus and hand out the meals. The YMCA also provides a dinner option at five stops around town.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who has had a press conference every day to update Kentuckians, has recommended and mandated various entities to close to limit person-to-person contact.
The lobby at Dawson Springs City Hall and the water department are closed but employees are working. Payments can be made in the dropbox or by calling city hall at 270-797-2781 or the water department at 270-797-2844.
“At this time of uncertainty, I would like to thank you all for following the request from the President and Governor of Kentucky during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Mayor Chris Smiley said in a statement to the citizens. “... Please remember to stay calm, use social distancing and check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Remember to check your temperature before going out in public and stay home as much as you can. We need to consider everyone since we do not know the health and situation others may be in. ... We will come through this in time so be safe and remember to be your brother’s keeper.”
South Hopkins Water District office is closed to the public, but employees are in the office and taking payments.
Dawson Springs restaurants — Ms. Becky’s, Fiesta Acapulco, Dairy Queen, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park’s Clifty Creek Restaurant and Subway — are open for drive-thru or pickup orders. The Minit Mart is open for pick-up orders as is Casey’s General Store, which also delivers.
The city’s senior citizens center, branch library, florist, salons, gym and museum are all closed. No new bookings are being accepted at the community center.
The local funeral home, Beshear Funeral Home, is limiting visitation and services to immediate family only.
The Dollar General and Food Giant have created time slots for the elderly to shop in the stores.
Banks in town — US Bank and Planters Bank — have shifted to drive-thru operations only.
The local nursing homes are restricting visitors and screening employees.
Churches have mostly moved services to online streamings. Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church met Wednesday night at its usual time and place. Dawson Springs First Baptist Church plans have not yet been announced. Bro. Trent Keeton said services will likely be moved to the church website and Facebook page this Sunday. Keeton is seeking advice from the Kentucky Baptist Convention. A decision should be made by end of day today. Dawson Springs Baptist Temple canceled its revival service this weekend.
Rex Parker Insurance has its doors still open. No word about Harned Insurance.
