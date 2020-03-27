In the classroom, teachers have a routine. They set their classroom standards and expectations early, but now teachers are adjusting to the new, for now, normal, Non-Traditional Instruction.
Hopkins County teachers are communicating more than ever with their students, parents and schools, said Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher Micki Clark.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s exhausting. You have a lot of sources that you have to check for information that you don’t when you’re face to face with the kids,” she said. “I’ve been checking my email, and my Remind messages and my text messages and my Google voice messages, and there’s a lot more work that goes into teaching electronically than I think people realize. You kind of have to anticipate the student’s needs before they do.”
Clark’s new schedule includes texting her students around 7:30 a.m. on school days, saying good morning and providing instructions for the day. She posts all of their assignments electronically. Currently, her classes are reading a novel. They read and then answer questions. She has set timeframes for office hours and she teleconferences with students on Zoom.
One of the things Clark misses about being in the classroom is all of the fun little activities she would do.
“I’m having to record and then upload that to YouTube and send them a video,” she said.
In class, her students are reading “The Help,” and in the book, a character teaches another character how to make fried chicken. Usually, Clark would make that dish with her students, but now, it’s a YouTube video.
“One of my kids recorded me making chicken,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can. Obviously, it’s no substitute for being in the classroom face-to-face with them.”
Brooke Stuart, a kindergarten teacher at Earlington Elementary School, admits it has been a struggle at times. She misses her students. In kindergarten, a lot of what they do is teaching social skills between the kids.
“I’m doing two Zoom calls a week with my kids, right now we’re using it for community and socialization,” she said. “That way they can see me, I can see them, and they can chit chat with their friends. We do a lot of share time so they can interact. They’re cooped up at home, and they’re not used to being at their houses all the time, so those zoom calls are really good.”
Stuart has a Facebook page for her class, where she interacts with her parents. She also sends Remind messages, which is an application that allows teachers to reach both students and parents. Through Remind, Stuart asks parents if there is anything she can do to help.
“Last Wednesday was our first Zoom call. I didn’t realize how much that I had missed them. Just getting on there and seeing their faces, we didn’t do anything except share about things that we’ve done,” she said. “I think that’s been the hardest part, just not being able to see them.”
One of Clark’s students, senior Madison McCabe, said that the transition from traditional class work to NTI has been tough.
“This is something that’s never been seen before. It’s new for everybody, but I know that everybody at the school is working super hard,” McCabe said. “It really shows they’ve done a great job with helping us with instruction and with finding new ways to make sure we have all the proper tools we need. I feel like everybody’s just come together in a really good way and has helped us despite the circumstances. I feel like we’re doing pretty good.”
McCabe said she has gotten to see how hard her teachers work and how much they care about her.
“We’ve gotten to see how hard they work and how much we mean to them,” she said. “I think it shows a lot that they care enough to be on the clock all hours of the night. I know anytime I’ve tried to text a teacher, I’ve gotten a response within five minutes. Everyone’s been extremely helpful.”
This method of teaching is new and is bound to have hiccups, one of the things that the Hopkins County Schools District is noticing that families and teachers are straining their data plans with all of the uploadings, video conferencing, Remind notification and more.
“This is completely fluid, and it’s ever-changing, still daily,” said Assistant Supt. Amy Smith. “One thing that we’ve seen by talking to staff, parents, students and principals is that we have to be very considerate of our families and faculty with regard to digital access.”
With the paradigm shift that came from the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Supt. Marty Cline said when something new is thrust upon people, it’s human nature to have anxiety. He said the district’s goal is to meet the needs of students first, and then meet them academically.
“We’re trying to reinvent, essentially, the entire education system in a short period until we can get through this. You can imagine the stress level that something that daunting can take on for all our stakeholders,” he said.
With parents and students adjusting to this new landscape, some students haven’t been completing their work. Smith said it varies from school to school.
“What principals are seeing, students that are not completing their work, then those teachers are reaching out and following up with those parents and students to offer assistance to make sure it’s something that we need to do to help them. We’re also offering packets that they can pick up from the schools if they don’t have internet service. We’re making accommodations for those students.”
