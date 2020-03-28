Fort Campbell announced its first positive COVID-19 case Thursday, according to a news release.
The patient is a dependent of a military retiree at Fort Campbell, the release said.
The individual, whose name has not been released, is currently being housed off post and is in isolation.
Fort Campbell said Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and its health professionals are working to ensure that the person is medically cared for, the release stated.
Officials began conducting contact tracing to determine if any others may have been exposed to the individual and the virus, the release added. If any of those individuals are found to be at risk, they will be notified.
“Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in the surrounding area to determine any potential risk of exposure off the installation,” the release stated.
“Fort Campbell officials are continually assessing the environment, and implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to include limiting manning to mission essential personnel; modifying restaurant services to to-go posture; modifying dining facilities to grab-and-go posture; limiting childcare facilities to mission-essential clients; and other measures.”
Fort Campbell also announced Thursday that the 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, has deployed to New York as part of the US Army’s support to the COVID-19 crisis.
The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability, the release said.
The 531st is made up of 300 plus soldiers that are well-trained, led and equipped to handle the need in New York, the release added.
“They will make a significant positive impact for New York and the Nation during this mission,” the release said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.