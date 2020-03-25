At this time of uncertainty, I would like to thank you all for following the requests from the President and Governor of Kentucky during the Coronavirus pandemic.
With that being said, please remember to stay calm, use social distancing and check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Remember to check your temperature before going out in public and stay home as much as you can. We need to consider everyone since we do not know the health and situation others may be in.
In making any decisions please consider the safety of you and others. Your local government is operating and can be reached at 270-797-2781 for the city office and 270-797-2844 for the water office.
We will come through this in time so be safe and remember to be your brother’s keeper.
Dawson Springs Municipal Building is closed to in-person traffic at this time, but employees are still working and accepting payments through the drop box at the front door. Special arrangements for service needs and cash payments can be made by calling the numbers listed above.
