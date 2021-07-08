Martha Jean Thompson was born November 14, 1961, to the late Emma Lee Willis Thompson in Madisonville. She departed this life Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was a member of Gough Tabernacle A.M.E. Church in Earlington and attended Earlington High School. For anyone who knew Martha Jean, you knew she loved to clean for her friends and family, loved to dance and was always the life of the party.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Ike and Martha Crockett-Willis; brothers Virgil Thompson and Hulett Barber; sister Mary Alice (Jackie Pettus); and aunts Melva Willie Hicks and Flossie Willis Mayes.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory with her companion, Andrew Alvin Slaton; daughters Victoria Thompson and Sabrina (Austin) Sedgwick; brothers George, Robert and Albert Thompson; sister Sally (Billy) Wright; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Earlington. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.
Masks are required.
