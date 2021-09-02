Dextel Lee Hoard, 92, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Hoard was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Ilsley to the late Benjamin Hoard and Rosa Pearl Hopper Hoard. He retired after working 27 years with the Kentucky State Highway Department and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary Kim Hoard; a sister, Ruth Moore; and two brothers, Albert Hoard and Hubert Hoard.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Orten Hoard of Dawson Springs; a son, the Rev. David Hoard and his wife, Jacqueline of Dawson Springs; a stepdaughter, Dortha McBride of Crofton; three grandchildren, Nathan Hoard, Emmaleigh Russell and Stephen Hoard; two great-grandchildren, Asher Russell and Felix Russell; six step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
The service for Mr. Dextel Lee Hoard was Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Sam Haulk officiated. Burial followed in Ilsley Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Pallbearers included Stephen Hoard, Austin Hall, Craig Chelsing, David Russell, Johnny Hoard, Zach Bivins and Ben Bivins.
Friends and family may view the service on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
