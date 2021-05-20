Nancy Ann Jones, 77, of Dawson Springs, formerly of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center. She was an area agent for Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) with the UK Extension Service, member of First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs and once served as a state president of the VFW Jack McDowell Post Ladies Auxillary in Providence.
She spent many years and hours in the Glenn Martin Genealogy Research Center in Princeton. She could regularly be found drinking coffee with her friends at either the Dairy Queen in Dawson Springs for their regular Wednesday Bible study or early mornings at McDonald’s in Princeton. She also spent her free time doing all sorts of crafting and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Wayne Jones; parents Frank Urey and Marie Elizabeth Blackburn Young; and son Brian Keith Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita (Greg) Black of Dawson Springs; daughter-in-law Janet Jones of Lexington; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Black of Lexington, Alan (Hallee) Black of Elizabethtown, Brandon (Dianna) Jones of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and Tyler Jones of Lexington.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Bro. Trent Keeton officiating with burial to follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Charitable contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs, c/o Building Fund, 960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining Hugs from Home program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. Please submit your hugs by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.