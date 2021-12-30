CADIZ — Bill Ashby, 74, of Cadiz, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born Oct. 24, 1947, in Greenville, he was the son of the late Willard Moorman Ashby and Joe Less Leach Ashby. He was a graduate of Mercer University College of Pharmacy in Atlanta and was the owner of Woodburn Pharmacy in Dawson Springs for 39 years, retiring in 2017. A well-respected pharmacist, he was very dedicated to the service and care of his customers. He was a member of Cadiz Christian Church and was a devoted husband and father. Bill loved to spend time on the lake, boating and bass fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and drag racing and was an avid Big Blue UK basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Alexander; and his parents-in-law, L.T. and Bertha Sumner.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susie Sumner Ashby of Cadiz; son Will Ashby and daughter Rhayghen Ashby, both of Nashville; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wanda and Johnny Meadows of Cadiz.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Memorial contributions can be made to Helping Hands of Trigg County, P.O. Box 1874, Cadiz, KY 42211.
