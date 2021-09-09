SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Dr. Craig Douglas Shoulders of Southern Pines, North Carolina, formerly of Providence, joined his heavenly Father in eternal life Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 67. Craig was born in Providence on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Andrew Shoulders and Wilma Dean “Billye” Harvey Shoulders and was raised in a loving family of six.
Craig attended Providence High School and graduated in the Class of 1972, where he was valedictorian of his class. He attended Campbellsville University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in accounting. He earned his Master of Accounting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and his Ph.D. in accounting at Texas Tech University.
Over a 40-year career, he taught accounting as a professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Western Carolina University, and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he was the chair of the accounting and finance department for several years.
Craig was committed to improving the teaching and practice of accounting, particularly governmental and non-profit accounting, and was a deeply engaged mentor to his students. He received the Cornelius E. Tierney/Ernst & Young Research Award in recognition of his contributions to the field. He co-authored multiple textbooks, including Governmental and Nonprofit Accounting: Theory and Practice for many years.
One of Craig’s greatest joys in life was his love of family. He was a proud father to all six of his children and his love was always constant. His day was never too busy to share his children’s latest achievements or life events with his friends and co-workers. A crowning fulfillment of his life was to be called Granddaddy by any of his eight grandchildren, and they adored him.
Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Meg Hope Marie (Nancy Lynn Bettinger); and one brother, Barry Shoulders.
Craig is survived by his children, Joni (Branden) Boetticher, Matthew (Yu-Shan) Shoulders, Luke (Erin) Shoulders, Caleb Shoulders, Joshua (Angela) Shoulders and Heidi Meg Marie; his grandchildren, Cole Thomas Boetticher, Reed Cleary Boetticher, Mason Douglas Shoulders, Gemma Grey Boetticher, Hudson Richard Shoulders, Jordy Lin Shoulders, Jackson Albert Shoulders and Cody Lin Shoulders; his sister, Kathy (John) Svoboda; and his brothers, Greg (Tammy) Shoulders and Keith (Cheryl) Shoulders.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marable Temple Church of God in Christ, 139 State St., Providence, KY 42450 (mask required) and livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page with the Rev. Greg Hathaway officiating.
Craig will be laid to rest with his brother and parents in the Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is setting up a college scholarship fund for first-generation college students from Providence and/or Webster County. Please mail donations by check to the Walt & Teri Bettinger Foundation, P.O. Box 1308, Bath, OH 44210. The foundation will match dollar for dollar all donations and will transfer the funds received to the fund supporting first-generation students once arrangements have been finalized.
