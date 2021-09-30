NASHVILLE, Tenn. — William Christopher Todd, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Todd was born Dec. 2, 1987, in Madisonville to Larry William Todd and Kathy Kim Edwards Todd. He received an associate degree in technology and presently had been working in construction. Mr. Todd was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry William Todd; his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Franceil Todd; and his maternal grandparents, Luther and Elmer Edwards.
Mr. Todd is survived by his mother, Kathy Kim Edwards Todd of Dawson Springs; one brother, Bradley Scott Todd of Dawson Springs; and the love of his life, Stephanie Bailie of Owensboro.
Visitation for Mr. William Christopher Todd will be from 11 a.m until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Kathy Redden officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the service may view it on the Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.