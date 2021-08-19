Ronald Chester Sr., 77, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Chester was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Carrolton to the late Gerald R. Chester and Thelmey Duty Chester. He worked as an industrial painter with Simms Painting in Evansville, Indiana, and was a lifetime member of the Painters Local Union 156 in Evansville. Mr. Chester attended Charleston Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Don Chester and Lionel Chester.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hopper Chester of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Kimberly Ann (Bo) Jackson of Princeton
and Ronda Leigh Darnell of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Ronald Wayne (Kelly) Chester Jr. of Crofton;
10 grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
The service was held Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Patrick Yates officiated. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Active pallbearers were Ethan Jackson, Bo Jackson, Samuel Goodman, Ronald Chester Jr., Samuel Chester and Caleb Chester. Honorary pallbearers were
Bill Townzen, Bobby Baird, Buddy Calvert, Gene Franklin, Ricky Scott and Bobby
Scott.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Charleston Missionary Baptist Church, 3476 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
The service may be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.