Rita Kay Chappell, 73, of Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. Ms. Chappell was born Feb. 8, 1948, to the late Wallace Reid Hicks and Paula Marceline Garrett Hicks. She was a graduate of Wingo High School and a member of Christian Assemble Church in Madisonville. Ms. Chappell was the owner of Hopkins County Asphalt and Real Estate Sales.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Brett and Diana Chappell of Dawson Springs and Shane and Tiffany Chappell of Providence; a brother, John Reid of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Brandon (Kelly) Chappell, Brittney (Jordan) Dever and Cash Chappell; and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Chappell, Hudson Dever, Ford Chappell and Easton Dever.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Cale Chappell.
Visitation for Rita Kay Chappell will be from noon until the 1:30 p.m. funeral hour Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Roy Ellis will officiate the services, and burial will follow at Nebo Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Chappell, Donovan Cullen, Scott Gill, Jordan Dever, David Chappell and Kevin Schreiner. Cash Chappell will be an honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.