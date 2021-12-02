Brenda Joyce Cummins, 81, of Madisonville, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation in Dawson Springs. Ms Cummins was born June 5, 1940, to Raymond Thomason and Virginia Louise Davis Thomason Cansler. She was a 1957 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs, and she was a self-employed grocery store owner for many years.
Preceding Ms. Cummins in death were her parents; first husband, Mangrum Franklin, who perished in a coal mining accident; second husband, Harold Cummins; one sister, Jo Goodwin; and one half-brother, T. R. Thomason.
Ms. Cummins is survived by one daughter, Jenny Purdy (Brad) of Dawson Springs; one son, Rodney Franklin of Eddyville; four grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Chelsea Martin, Jade Purdy and Jared Franklin; five great-grandchildren, Lillie Huckelberry, Saige Light, Chase Light, Sydney Moore and Everly Lancaster; and two step-great-grandchildren, Emma Martin and Emerson Martin.
The service was held Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Jackie Perkins officiated. Burial followed in Ausenbaugh Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jon Moore, John Martin, Michael Lancaster, D. J. Oldham, Don Oldham and Barry Bullock.
Ms. Cummins’ service can be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
