In an agenda devoid of old business, the monthly update from the Dawson Springs City Council on Tuesday evening lasted a mere seven minutes.
The only item of new business focused on the discussion of official trick-or-treating hours within the city limits on Halloween. According to Mayor Chris Smiley, the Dawson Springs Police Department recommended that trick-or-treating take place between the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sun. Oct. 31.
“Each year I suggest extending it to 8:00, but I always get shot down,” said Councilman Kenny Mitchell.
Council member Mark McGregor seconded Mitchell’s motion.
“I’ll vote for 8 o’clock,” he said.
Mitchell provided an explanation for his motion.
“When you work until 5 o’clock, it’s difficult to take the kids trick-or-treating and get finished by seven,” he said.
Councilman Chris Morris wanted to provide clarification that trick-or-treating will take place on the day of observance, which falls on a Sunday this year.
“I didn’t mind, but the last time we moved it to Saturday when it fell on a Sunday, kids trick-or-treated for two days,” said Morris.
“It’s hard to buy enough candy to last for two days,” Mitchell said.
The council unanimously approved trick-or-treating for Sun. Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In his announcements, Smiley reported that City Clerk Janet Dunbar received Level II-Excellence in City Governance certification from the Kentucky League of Cities. Dunbar was awarded a plaque from the City in recognition of her achievement.
“Congratulations to Janet,” Smiley said.
