Dawson Springs City Clerk Janet Dunbar (left) received a plaque from Mayor Chris Smiley in recognition of her achievement of Level II-Excellence in City Governance certification. The proclamation from the Kentucky League of Cities was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council.

 Photo by Cassie Ipock

In an agenda devoid of old business, the monthly update from the Dawson Springs City Council on Tuesday evening lasted a mere seven minutes.

The only item of new business focused on the discussion of official trick-or-treating hours within the city limits on Halloween. According to Mayor Chris Smiley, the Dawson Springs Police Department recommended that trick-or-treating take place between the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sun. Oct. 31.

“Each year I suggest extending it to 8:00, but I always get shot down,” said Councilman Kenny Mitchell.

Council member Mark McGregor seconded Mitchell’s motion.

“I’ll vote for 8 o’clock,” he said.

Mitchell provided an explanation for his motion.

“When you work until 5 o’clock, it’s difficult to take the kids trick-or-treating and get finished by seven,” he said.

Councilman Chris Morris wanted to provide clarification that trick-or-treating will take place on the day of observance, which falls on a Sunday this year.

“I didn’t mind, but the last time we moved it to Saturday when it fell on a Sunday, kids trick-or-treated for two days,” said Morris.

“It’s hard to buy enough candy to last for two days,” Mitchell said.

The council unanimously approved trick-or-treating for Sun. Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In his announcements, Smiley reported that City Clerk Janet Dunbar received Level II-Excellence in City Governance certification from the Kentucky League of Cities. Dunbar was awarded a plaque from the City in recognition of her achievement.

“Congratulations to Janet,” Smiley said.