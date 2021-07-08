Please join us for a Celebration of Life service for Owen Thomas Rudd. O.T.’s family would like to invite extended family, friends and community to join them for visitation Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm. at Barnett Strother Funeral Home as well as a graveside service Saturday, July 10,2021 at 10:30,West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to the Salvation Army of Madisonville, KY and West Lawn Cemetery, of Hanson, KY.
