Mildred Mae Kirkwood, 92, of Madisonville, died Oct. 30, 2021. She worked at York International Plant and was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Johnson, Myrna Walton, Sherry Drone and Wavetta Lewis; sons Samuel H. Kirkwood Jr., Ronnie (Cecelia) Kirkwood and Kenneth (Cheryl) Kirkwood; sisters Shirley Burks, Lendola Minor and Linda Steppe; and brothers Robert R. Carter Sr. and Arneuwell (Doris) Benefield Jr..
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Hayes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
A mask is required for both services.
