Dempsey Faulk, 87, of Mortons Gap, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Mortons Gap on July 20, 1934, to the late Omer Sr. and Dobie Faulk. Mr. Faulk was of the Christian faith and was a member of the UMWA. He retired from Peabody Star Mine, where he had worked as a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Faulk; his brothers and sisters; his granddaughter, Stephanie Cunningham; and his grandson, Matthew Cunningham.
Mr. Faulk is survived by his wife, Martha Faulk of Mortons Gap; five children, Kathy Cunningham of Mortons Gap, Angela Jarvis and her husband, Harold, of Mortons Gap, Pamela Walker and her husband, Joe, of Paris, Tennessee, Michael Faulk and his wife, Ada, of Livingston, Tennessee, and Trent Faulk of Mortons Gap; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Faulk Cemetery in Mortons Gap. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Neal Faulk, Dempsey Faulk, Ruel Walker, Skeeter Baize, Caleb Walker and Jason Faulk.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.