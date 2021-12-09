Mrs. Hazelle Ann Walker, 95, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Madisonville, KY, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at NHC Place Sumner.
She was born August 9, 1926, in Hodgenville, KY, to the late Jesse Stone and Lula LaFollette Stone. Her actual date of birth has not been established for certain. August 9th is the date settled upon; however, she was told she was born a couple of weeks after her grandfather died which would have been at the end of August. The family always celebrated her birthday on August 30th. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Orville Elvis Walker; her sisters, Marie Tennally, Alma Snider, and Louise Stone; and her brother, James Stone.
Hazelle was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville before moving her membership to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. She worked for the Trover Foundation for many years.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ron Beckner of St. Charles, MO; one son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Teresa Walker of Hendersonville, TN; three grandchildren, Andrea (Bill) Green of Hendersonville, TN, Parker and Kaitlyn Metz both of St. Charles, MO; and one great-grandson, Sullivan Green.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Beckner officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bill Green, Robert Gray, and Parker Metz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons.
