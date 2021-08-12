James “Don” Poe, 67, of Dixon, KY passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville
He was born July 15, 1954 in Providence, KY to the late James Ira Poe and Mary Martha Elizabeth Skimehorn. He was also preceded in death one sister, Lynn Cobb.
Mr. Poe was a member of Dixon General Baptist Church, loved music and sports. He retired from the Webster County Jail. He was a US Army veteran.
He is survived by one son, James Poe of Madisonville, KY; two sisters, Mary Poe of Dixon, and Joyce McCandless of Muhlenberg Co; four brothers, Elvis Poe of Blackford, KY, Kenny Poe of Dixon, David Poe of Louisville, KY and Billy Terrell of IL.; two grandchildren, Ja’Lesha Poe and Chloe Poe both of Madisonville, and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brielle McRath both of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday August 13, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor John Brumfield Officiating. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Dixon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
