Billy “Rex” Brewer, 90, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN. Mr. Brewer was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to the late Jesse Brewer and Jenny Bell Tittle Brewer. Mr. Brewer was an industrious man. He owned and operated the Spur Service Station in Madisonville for 25 years. Additionally, prior to the establishment of South Hopkins Water District, he hauled drinking water with the business name Water Dog for over one hundred customers in Hopkins County. And finally, he worked for many years in the coal mines. He was a member of the Ilsley Holiness Church.
Mr. Brewer is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Dorothy Suttles Brewer of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Lorie Ann Dunning (Jeffery) of Dawson Springs; two sons, Billy Wayne Brewer (Debbie) of Madisonville and Jimmy Rex Brewer of Dawson Springs; five grandchildren, Billy Heath Brewer, Bradley Wayne Brewer, Lisa Ann Evans, Dustin Blanchard and Jordan Dunning; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Brewer and James Brewer; and one sister, Dean Brewer.
Visitation for Billy “Rex” Brewer will be from noon until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Brian Richardson officiating. Burial will be in the Ilsley Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Dustin Blanchard, Jordan Dunning, Shawn Adams, Travis Brewer, Bradley Brewer and Billy Heath Brewer. Honorary pallbearers include Dylan Evans and Derek Evans.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the Funeral Service may view it on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
