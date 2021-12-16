BEULAH — Jennifer Ann Cunningham Bruce, 67, of Beulah, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Bruce was born Oct. 17, 1954, to the late Harold Cunningham and Jean Jackson Cunningham. She was a graduate of Dawson Springs High School and worked as a finance officer for the Dawson Springs School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight Bruce (departed March 24, 2020); a son, Gabe Simons; and a brother, Tony Cunningham.
She is survived by her son, Greg Simons of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Brandy Wiser of Lebanon; two sisters, Becky Pendley and Cathy Watson, both of Dawson Springs; a brother, Glenn Cunningham of Ohio; and two grandchildren, Travis Wiser and Maddie Wiser.
Visitation for Jennifer “Jenny” Bruce will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to the 1 p.m. funeral hour Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Kathy Redden and Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate the services, and burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Simpson, Travis Wiser, Daniel Wiser, Greg Simons and Keith Watson.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
