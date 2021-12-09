Cleatus Gordon Foster Jr., 71, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Cleatus was born July 23, 1950, in New Albany, Indiana, to Julia Wicks Foster and the late Cleatus Gordon Foster Sr. He worked at Toyota in Fremont, California, as a group leader. He was a master mason at E.W. Turner Lodge #548. Cleatus enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara Fisher Foster; his mother, Julia Wicks Foster of Memphis, Indiana; his daughter, Julia Gilstrap of Salem, Indiana; his sons, Keith (Joy) Foster of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Kevin (Brandi) Foster of Forney, Texas, Alan (Christie) Hart of Slaughters and Bryan Hart of Nebo; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Gayle Bruce-Doyle of Memphis, Indiana; brother George Foster of Lanesville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating. A Masonic rites service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday before the memorial service. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to E.W. Turner Lodge #548, 625 Bailey Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
