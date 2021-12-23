Bobby Donald Carroll, 86, of White Plains, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born Dec. 16, 1935, to the late John and Oma (Oglesby) Carroll. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years and was an active member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Bobby was a family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children and especially the grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Porter Carroll, Ligett Carroll, Harrison Carroll and Billy Carroll.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley (Phelps) Carroll; son Brian (Amy) Carroll of Bowling Green; daughter Niki (Todd) Norman of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren, Jack Carroll, Ben Carroll, Emily Carroll, Corey McKinley, Chloe McKinley, Lilli Norman, Corey Norman, Kayla Todd, Madison Norman and Morgan Norman; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains with Bro. Tony Lipford and Bro. Ellis Payne officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jack Carroll, Ben Carroll, Corey McKinley, Greg Phelps, Gary Phelps and Mike Phelps.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.