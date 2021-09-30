Deloit Jean Dame passed away on September 28, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville, KY. She was born on February 26, 1933, to the late Ruby and Audry (Brown) Clayton. She worked for many years at G.E. in Owensboro, KY., she then became a farmers wife and mother. She was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Byrd Dame; and a sister, Beverly (Clayton) Buntin.
She is survived by her son, Clayton Eugene (Kristal) Dame of Benton, KY; grandsons, Jonathan Clayton (Kalyn) Dame of Diamond, KY, Jake Kyle Mathis of Benton, KY; three great-grandchildren, Trinity and Chase Youngblood and Lakyn Dame of Diamond, KY; niece, Cindy (DeWayne) Buntin-Dukes of Nebo, KY; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Winfrey and Bro. James Downey officiating. Burial will follow at Tirzah Cemetery in Webster County.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Dame, Jake Mathis, Dewayne Dukes, Chris Watkins, Richard Osborn, and Phillip Osborn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nonnie’s Place.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.