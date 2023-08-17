Madisonville North Hopkins boys soccer recorded their second loss of the season Tuesday night at home, falling 4-1 to undefeated Daviess County, dropping to 3-2 on the season.
The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first half, then poured in two more goals after the break. The Maroons booted in one goal in the second half to prevent the shutout.
The boys will play this Saturday at noon when they host North Hardin. The Trojans come into that match at 0-1-1 on the season.
