Gary Cowen, 73, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, formerly a truck driver and a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Sutton Cowen; sons Eddie Cowen, Chris Lisanby and Stephen Hancock; daughter Lacretia Shelton; brother George Cowen; and sister Rose Stewart.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Souls Harbor Church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
