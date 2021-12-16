Jerry Wayne Widner, 72, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. He worked as a coal miner for Golden Globe Coal.
Survivors include his children, Gary Widner and Donna Palmer; mother Billie Ruth Parsley Patrick; and siblings Dewey Widner, Rodney Widner, Margaret Smith, Mary Middleton, Rhonda Widner and Susanne Johnson.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
