Lacie Danielle Tabor, 35, of Madisonville, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. She previously worked at Madisonville Health and Rehab as an occupational therapy assistant and loved taking care of her patients.
Survivors include her mother, Anna Marie Moore; her father, David A. Herron; stepmother Tami Herron; husband Cameron Tabor; son Kaden Dame; daughter Parris Tabor; sister Mandi Herron; and brothers Curtis Herron, Scottie Moore and Cody Knight.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
