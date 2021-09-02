VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, Nancy Elizabeth Beshear Kweik of Versailles left this world at the age of 82.
Nancy was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Dawson Springs to Mary Elizabeth Beshear and Russell Beshear. She graduated from Dawson Springs High School in 1957, from the University of Kentucky Community College in Hopkinsville and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She was employed by WPSD-TV in Paducah, the University of Minnesota, the Dallas Public Library and the Minneapolis Public Library, from which she retired in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Allan Shelby; and her sister, Mary Ann Miller (Ed).
Left behind were her daughter, Najia Reem Kweik Perkins (Tony); her daughter-in-law, Maria Shelby; her grandchildren, Madison Shelby, Saben Capobianco, A.J. Perkins, Amina Perkins and Chris Wiita; and three siblings, James Robert Beshear (Lynn), Steven Lynn Beshear (Jane) and David Russell Beshear.
Memorials are requested to be sent to Tillman Hill Public Library, 131 Knowledge Drive, Hazel Green, AL 35750.
