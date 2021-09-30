William Benjamin Thomas, 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Thomas was born July 22, 1946, in Hopkins County to the late William Arthur Thomas and Mamie Hyacinth Martin Thomas. He worked for many years and retired with Kentucky Utilities, and he attended the Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.
William Benjamin Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Martin Thomas.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Kay Thomas of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Starla Kay Thomas of Eastern Kentucky; two sons, William Christopher Thomas (Kimberly) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Brian Thomas (Amie) of Dawson Springs; one sister, Nancy Ann Mathes (William Carmon) of Beulah; six grandchildren, Megan, Brandon, Kevin, Alex, Jordan and Jaxen; and seven great-grandchildren, Shea, Sean, Michelle, Starla, Tucker, Austin and Weston.
The Beulah Masonic Lodge #609 provided Masonic rights prior to a private family service that was held in the afternoon on Sunday. Burial followed at Dunn Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Rutherford officiated the service.
Pallbearers were Kenny Long, Rick Long, Jaxen Thomas, Scott Hunter, Dale Mathes and Landon Hunter.
