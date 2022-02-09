In all reality, heads are still spinning in the wake of the catastrophic EF-4 tornado that tore through Dawson Springs on Dec. 10. Applying for assistance, jumping through hoops for insurance, or just seeking help for the replacement of essentials are proving to be daunting tasks and overwhelming for storm victims.
After the storm comes the sun, or at least that is what Michael Johnathon, folk singer and founder of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, is hoping to bring to Dawson Springs on March 19 —especially for area musicians whose instruments were gone with the wind on Dec. 10.
“The first thing that an artist will do during a time of crisis, passion, love, or hurt —whatever it is — you turn to your instrument,” said Johnathon. “You pick up your guitar, you go to your piano, you pick up your banjo — it’s a reflection of the human spirit.”
Headquartered in Lexington, Johnathon, through the Woodsongs Tornado Relief Effort, has been collecting instruments from all over the United States since December.
“I can’t do roofs, I can’t replace water lines, but I can use the Woodsongs community to help replace instruments,” he said. “Hundreds and hundreds of musicians have lost their guitars and their banjos, and this is part of rebuilding human life — art and music.”
The Woodsongs relief effort reached out to Kristin Merrill, who serves on the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Team. Along with Laura Hillerich, Merrill is co-chair of the Resource and Services Committee on the aforementioned team.
“Woodsongs collected several hundred good music instruments from guitars to banjos, mandolins to flutes, trumpets, and even pianos, to be delivered free to musicians, schools, students, families, churches, etc., who lost theirs in the storms of December,” said Merrill.
Merrill, in turn, collaborated with Magistrate Charlie Beshears to secure a location for the delivery and distribution of the instruments when Woodsongs visits on March 19. “Mike Holmes has graciously offered the use of his West Dawson facility to see Woodsongs’ relief effort come full circle,” Beshears said.
Located at 3420 Huddleston Loop, West Dawson hosts a seasonal open-mic concert the first Friday of each month. The 2022 season for the venue begins on April 1, according to West Dawson’s website.
Local tornado victims who lost an instrument can send an email to radio@woodsongs.com and will then be paired with an instrument of quality at the distribution in Dawson Springs at West Dawson next month. Many of the donated instruments are brand new. “Make sure you put TORNADO in the subject heading, include the instrument you are looking for, an address it can be sent to, your name and contact information,” said Johnathon. “When those front porches are rebuilt, we’ll get the soundtrack to our lives back in tornado alley.”
