Carol Ligon Lewis, 78, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Carol retired as president of Ligon Specialized Services and was a member of Covenant Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Lewis; her daughters, Lynette Lewis and Suzette Lewis; stepson Herb Ligon; and brother Rob Young.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions: Hopkins County Humane Society.
