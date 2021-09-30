Manuel Vidal Martinez, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Martinez was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Crowley, Colorado, to the late Lorenza and Benerita Martinez. He served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and was of the Catholic faith. Among many commendations, Retired Combat Engineer Martinez received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Laffoon Martinez of Dawson Springs; two stepsons, Bruce (Traci) McKnight and Mike (Darlene) McKnight of Dawson Springs; a sister, Maddie Bueno of Colorado; two brothers, Joe Martinez and Danny Martinez of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) McKnight, Tim (Suzi) McKnight, Clint (Halyn) McKnight, Travis McKnight, Rachel Donaldson and Rihana and Ryan McKnight; and seven great-grandchildren, Jett, Logan, Kara, Wes, Will, Stella and Brady McKnight.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Stella Vigil and Rita Sisneros.
Graveside memorial services for Mr. Manuel Vidal Martinez will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. The U.S. Army and the Hopkins County Veterans Honor Guard will present military honors during the service. Friends and family unable to attend the graveside memorial service may view it on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
