LOUISVILLE — James Leslie Calvert, 80, of Louisville, passed from this world at his home in Louisville on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by family. A native of Maysville and a 1959 graduate of Maysville High School, Jim spent much of his professional career in Louisville and Madisonville in the banking industry, and he also served as the director of the Housing Authority of Madisonville. Jim was a longtime member and past president of Rotary Club of Madisonville.
Later in life, Jim became an avid golfer and served on the board at the Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville as well.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles McClellan Calvert and Mildred Rebecca Brown Calvert; and his brothers, Melvin Eugene Gillespie, Gerry L. Calvert, Everett McLellan “Jack” Calvert and Robert Lee Calvert.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Grammer Calvert; his children, Karen Calvert Ellis (Dennis Knear) and James Eric Calvert (Loveda Lynn Tincher); his sister, Shirley C. Smith of Buford, Georgia; grandchildren James Sherwood Ellis and Rebecca Elizabeth Calvert Zadorozhnyy (Vasily Zadorozhnyy); and many more extended loved ones.
There will be a celebration of Jim’s life at a later date in Madisonville.
To continue Jim Calvert’s legacy of generosity, we are requesting any gifts be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
