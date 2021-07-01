John Paul Smith Jr., 58, of Hanson, died at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. John was born July 6, 1962, in Madisonville and was a machinist at General Electric in Madisonville and a member of Sacramento Cypress Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul and Lois LaVerne Smith Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Bridgett Ladd Smith; sons Blake (Stormi) Smith and Connor Smith; grandson Jaxtyn Smith; and sisters Melanie (James) Pharris and Tammie Smith Wilson.
Services will be noon Friday at Sacramento Cypress Primitive Baptist Church in Sacramento with Bro. Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
