OWENSBORO — Janet F. Winstead, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Sept. 12, 1942, to the late Samuel Norwood Knight and Velma Grisham Knight. She spent most of her young adult life and raised her children in Sebree. Later, she moved to Madisonville, where she was employed by Madisonville Regional Medical Center and a number of other places. Janet was a hard worker and almost always worked at least a couple of jobs at a time. She relocated to Owensboro in recent years to be close to her daughter and family. Janet loved people and never met a stranger. She had a good sense of humor and her friendliness served her well in her different vocations, whether as a hairdresser, bookkeeper or helping people at One Park Place or Clark’s Health and Nutrition Center. Janet’s ancestry came partly from the Cherokee nation and expressed itself in her interest in Native American history and décor.
In addition to her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Winstead, in 2014; and two brothers, Ben and Dan Knight.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Stacy Hendricks and husband Jeff of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Aubry and Makenna Hendricks of Owensboro and Lauren Powell (Paul) and Kayla Winstead of Mobile, Alabama; six great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Brooks of Lewisville, Texas; daughter-in-law Kim Winstead of Bayou La Batre, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and her special Yorkie Terrier Mix, Sunshine.
A memorial service for Janet Winstead will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Church for All. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to her beloved church: Church for All, 400 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or 1faithfellowship.com.
Memories and condolences for the family of Janet Winstead may be left at www.glenncares.com.
